Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.79. 6,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

