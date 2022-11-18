Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 468,299 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,299 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

