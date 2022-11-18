Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 66,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

