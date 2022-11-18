Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Motus GI Stock Performance

MOTS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

