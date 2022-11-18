MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $22,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,516 shares of company stock worth $26,094,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

