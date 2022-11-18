MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.87. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at MVB Financial

In other news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MVB Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

