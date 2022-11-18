My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Reaches $821,710.33 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $821,710.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

