National Bankshares Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. TD Securities dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.91.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$442,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,130. In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$442,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,130. Also, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$335,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,289 shares in the company, valued at C$14,158,898.51.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.