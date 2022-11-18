National Bankshares Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$74.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.50.

STN opened at C$65.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 38.12. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

