National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.28.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.75 on Friday, hitting C$131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,429. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$124.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.52. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

