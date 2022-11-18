National Bankshares Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.57.

Saputo Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$35.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.72.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Saputo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

