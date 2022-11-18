National Bankshares Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.98.

Stelco stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.62. 25,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.49. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

