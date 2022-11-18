National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Up 3.1%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.30. 6,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 124,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.
Institutional Trading of National Beverage
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
