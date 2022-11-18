National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,120 shares.The stock last traded at $208.40 and had previously closed at $205.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.73.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

