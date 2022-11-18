National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,120 shares.The stock last traded at $208.40 and had previously closed at $205.99.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
