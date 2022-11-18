Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 200,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

