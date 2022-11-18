Navcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,456.71 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $1,456.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00236958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00117163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00044235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,874,317 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.