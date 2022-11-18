Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 240.27% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $159.22 million for the quarter.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.79. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.