Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 240.27% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $159.22 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
NM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.79. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on NM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
