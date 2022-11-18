NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.54

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 77.25 ($0.91) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.20 ($1.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29. The stock has a market cap of £171.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,508.00.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Further Reading
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.