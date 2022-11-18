Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 17,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 710,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -96.59%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.