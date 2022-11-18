Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of MEG opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

