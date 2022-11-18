Needham & Company LLC Trims Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Target Price to $3.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.90.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE:FATH opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
