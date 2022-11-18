Needham & Company LLC Trims Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Target Price to $3.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:FATH opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 875,514 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,311,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 223,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.