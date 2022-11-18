Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $471.62 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $471.62 million and $17.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.69 or 0.00039741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
