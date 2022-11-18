Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $6.75 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

