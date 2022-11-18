Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

TSE:NEO opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.26. The company has a market cap of C$407.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

