NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $730,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

