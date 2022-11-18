Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

NLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 626,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 345,291 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 343,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

