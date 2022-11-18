Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.
NLTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.95.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
