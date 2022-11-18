Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 626,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Further Reading

