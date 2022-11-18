Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
NLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
NLTX stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
