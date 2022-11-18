Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

NLTX stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 626,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 345,291 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 343,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.