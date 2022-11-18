Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neonode by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

