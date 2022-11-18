Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $939,591.25

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $83.12 million and approximately $939,591.25 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,824.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00373079 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024499 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00118238 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00797518 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00622379 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00233079 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
