Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $694.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

