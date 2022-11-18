Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Netflix worth $299,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $694.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.