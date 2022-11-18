Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $8,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
NFLX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.86. 47,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.93. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $694.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
