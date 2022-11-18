Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

