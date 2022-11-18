Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.67.
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
