New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.52 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 863,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.