New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.42-$2.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $45.58 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.