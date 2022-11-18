New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 562,997 shares.The stock last traded at $52.67 and had previously closed at $55.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 620,925 shares of company stock worth $37,135,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

