Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,552,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 3,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.75. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

