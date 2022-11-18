NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NexImmune Stock Performance
NEXI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James lowered NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NexImmune Company Profile
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
