NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexImmune Stock Performance

NEXI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexImmune by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexImmune by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXI. Raymond James lowered NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

