Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $972.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 972.40 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($13.16). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.43), with a volume of 41,457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.04) target price on the stock.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 898.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 973.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Cuts Dividend

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

(Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.