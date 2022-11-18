NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of NextNav from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ NN opened at $3.71 on Monday. NextNav has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
