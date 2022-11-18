NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of NextNav from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NN opened at $3.71 on Monday. NextNav has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of NextNav by 220.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 5,981.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 598,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.