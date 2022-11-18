Nexum Hits One Day Volume of $416,114.23 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $416,114.23 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

