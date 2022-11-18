NFC Investments LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $152.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,359. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

