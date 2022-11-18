NFC Investments LLC Purchases 11,800 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up 8.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.85% of MGIC Investment worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

