NFC Investments LLC Purchases 338 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 4.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,735. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

