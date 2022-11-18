NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.43.

NFI stock opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.67 and a twelve month high of C$23.14. The company has a market cap of C$767.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

