Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

