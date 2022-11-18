NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

