Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 75,000 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,771,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,748,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NINE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 1,513,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,630. The company has a market cap of $358.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 22.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 42.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.