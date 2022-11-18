Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 92,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 617,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1,031.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
